NBA YoungBoy has dropped yet another new song, “Heard of Me,” just a few days after releasing “Testimony.”

The official video for his latest single hit the streets on Saturday (September 30), and the Baton Rouge native sticks to what’s worked from the start with his lyrical flow, rapping about the usual hard-knock life and lack of trust in the industry — though he’s quick to point out that “the life” certainly pays the bills.

“Look in his eyes, how I was raised/ I’m on frontline inside these days/ Yeah, bitch, bang your gang ’cause I know I’m gon’ do the same,” he spits. “Come snatch my chain, I’ll bust your brain/ Shoot up your whole funeral in vain, bitch/ Mama, I weigh just like a hundred pounds, somehow I still been stayin’ strong/ Unhealthy in this shit, I been gettin’ wealthy in this shit.”

Check out the video below.

NBA YoungBoy isn’t just getting rich off of music. Last month, he was tapped to be the face of Supreme for the popular streetwear brand’s summer ad campaign.

Donning a classic red box Supreme tee in the first photo, the Baton Rouge rapper poses with one of his children in the second. In that one, the baby has the same classic red box Supreme logo on a onesie, while YB rocks a black hoodie.

He also notably rocked his Opium chain – which jeweler Wafi amin Lalani confirmed earlier this summer was a gift from Playboi Carti to YoungBoy ahead of their “new collab album.” Some fans believe the choice was deliberate and a hint that the effort is coming soon.

Speculation about the album was sparked in June when Carti made a surprise return to social media and posted a rare photo on his Instagram Stories of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain.

Lalani later shed more light on the chain in a post to his company’s Instagram page with a close-up of the piece.

“004KT,” he wrote in the caption, possibly referencing the title of the collaborative project. “@playboicarti GIFTS YOUNGBOY A CHAIN AHEAD OF THEIR NEW COLLAB ALBUM.”

Though Carti and NBA YoungBoy have yet to release music together, they each boast some of the most distinct styles and fervent fanbases in modern Hip Hop.