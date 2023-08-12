NBA YoungBoy has lined up with Supreme for the popular streetwear brand’s latest ad campaign.

Donning a classic red box Supreme tee in the first photo, the Baton Rouge rapper poses with one of his children in the second. In that one, the baby has the same classic red box Supreme logo on a onesie, while YB rocks a black hoodie.

He also notably rocked his Opium chain – which jeweler Wafi amin Lalani confirmed earlier this summer was a gift from Playboi Carti to YoungBoy ahead of their “new collab album.” Some fans believe the choice was deliberate and a hint that the effort is coming soon.

You can view the photo set below.

Speculation about the album was sparked in June when Carti made a surprise return to social media and posted a rare photo on his Instagram Stories of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain.

Lalani later shed more light on the chain in a post to his company’s Instagram page with a close-up of the piece.

“004KT,” he wrote in the caption, possibly referencing the title of the collaborative project. “@playboicarti GIFTS YOUNGBOY A CHAIN AHEAD OF THEIR NEW COLLAB ALBUM.”

Carti and NBA YoungBoy have yet to release music together, but they each boast one of the most distinct styles and fervent fanbases in modern Hip Hop.

Tension between the pair threatened to ignite last year when YoungBoy was accused of biting Carti on his joint project with DaBaby, Better Than You.

The opening song “Hit” featured a woozy, video game-inspired beat that sounded similar to the production on A Whole Lotta Red while YB adopted a frantic, high-pitched flow that drew comparisons to King Vamp. His voice morphed even closer into Carti’s baby-ish babble on “Syracuse.”

Shortly before the project’s release, the Never Broke Again boss had begun wearing goth-esque makeup — a trademark of Playboi Carti’s rock star aesthetic — in various music videos, saying it made him feel “comfortable.”

“I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said on Clubhouse in late 2021. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and shit. That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself.

“I feel comfortable that way. That’s some shit from MAC [Cosmetics] I made my engineer go buy. It give me like the goth feeling, like rockstars.”

The pair have apparently since worked through the tension.