NBA YoungBoy has sparked concern among fans after sharing a photograph of his latest tattoo, which many perceive to be a sign of his deteriorating condition.

On Friday (September 8), the Baton Rouge rapper posted an image of his new ink, which spells out the letters ‘HELP’ down the middle of his chest. Without any further context, this unsurprisingly gave way to a range of responses online.

“THIS IS LITERALLY THE MOST LITERAL CRY FOR HELP IVE EVER SEEN BUT YALL WONT PAY ATTENTION UNTIL BRO GONE,” one user commented under an Akademiks reshare of the picture, whereas another wrote: “Someone gotta check in on his mental health.”

The trolls, of course, also got their word in, with one joking: “This n-gga need some magic erasers,” while another added: “Bro tattoos look like a middle school desk.”

In the music video for “Parasites” featuring ILOVEMAKONNEN that dropped in late July, a new tattoo was spotted on NBA YoungBoy’s left arm. The pink and black ink, upon closer inspection, appeared to be a nail polish bottle. This is an accessory he has been wearing a lot recently and it is now associated with his image.

In the past, the “Outside Today” spitter has been ridiculed for his fashion choices, but he is clearly unfazed by the noise. Though he has fired back at those who have criticized him for painting his fingernails, the tattoo confirmed that he refuses to budge.

Not long before that, the Louisiana native added some Halloween themed ink to the already sprawling collection across his body.

A few months back, he took to social media to show off his new face tattoos, which include a casket covered with webs and an upside-down cross on his forehead, as well as a skull and bones symbol behind his left ear.

“Better keep it real,” he captioned his post, which also contained photos of him showing off his flossy jewelry and painted fingernails while flashing a smile for the camera as he flexed one of his many expensive sports car.

YoungBoy has quite a few tattoos on his face, including the name “Hassen” on his left temple, the word “Restricted” on his left cheek and a diamond stone under his left eye. He also has a bevy of neck tats of various symbols and images.