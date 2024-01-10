UTAH –

NBA YoungBoy ripped a cigarette in the middle of his interview with Bootleg Kev, which led to him revealing that he’s been smoking cigs for almost his entire life.

YB sat down with Bootleg Kev earlier this week and began smoking in the living room of his Utah estate during their chat, so the 24-year-old opened up about how he’s been smoking cigs since he was about 7 years old.

“Aye you can tell there’s smoke in this part of the house,” he asked Kev while lighting up another cig. “I been smoking cigarettes since I was 7 years old.

“My god-dad, I think this n-gga ran away from the army. You know how you get a home pass? And that motherfucker ran away to New Orleans because he didn’t wanna go back.”

YB continued to reflect on his earliest smoking memories: “I guess during the time as he was at the house, I used to be watching that n-gga smoking cigarettes and every time he’d throw that bitch I’d go grab it [and smoke what was left].”

Watch the smoke-filled clip below.

While he’s on lockdown due to house arrest restrictions in Utah from his federal gun case, YoungBoy has plans to live on the ocean, where he’ll be free to smoke as many cigs as he pleases.

“I’m trying to move in the middle of the water,” he said. “The only way you come to me is if the helicopter fly off that bitch and grab you and come back. I want to live on the water.”

YoungBoy will learn his fate in the federal gun in the coming months, with the trial set to finally begin this summer.

Last month, YB earned a win and a small amendment to his house arrest provisions which will allow him to travel to service his mental health.

While he still can’t leave for working purposes, he can now take trips outside the estate for medical visits.

“The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant’s pretrial supervision officer,” the filing reportedly reads.