NBA Youngboy has never been one to back down from a fight, but even his most devoted fans couldn’t help but raise their eyebrows at a recently resurfaced video from a 2019 arrest.

The undated video went viral on social media on Thursday (October 5). In the video, the Baton Rouge native can be seen pacing back and forth in one of the holding cells, before going up to the police and threatening violence.

“I’ll break one of your phones first,” NBA Youngboy said to one of the officers.

“You’re not going get my phone,” the officer responded.

“I mean payphone,” he clarified.

The officer can then be seen informing the “I Need To Know” rapper that he was in a holding cell, not a jail, and that he would be released as soon as his lawyer showed up.

Check out the footage below.

NBA YoungBoy threatens to break jail phone in surfaced bodycam video https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/Lfr0U42dQN — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 6, 2023

2019 was quite the rough year for NBA Youngboy. In addition to being arrested for marijuana possession — which is where the resurfaced video came from — he was sent to the slammer in August 2019 for three months on a probation violation.

He was then placed on three years of probation with a suspended 10-year prison sentence after striking a plea deal in his 2016 shooting case. Although he stayed out of trouble for awhile, he found himself in a precarious situation in May following a fatal shooting during Rolling Loud Miami weekend.

related news YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested For Disorderly Conduct February 11, 2019

At a hearing later that month, District Judge Bonnie Jackson ruled a social media post involving the incident constituted a probation violation and promptly sent him back to jail.

The Baton Rouge rapper’s attorney said the shooting was an “assassination attempt” on his life, insisting he was the victim. Nevertheless, Jackson still penalized him for the event.

YoungBoy was then placed on house arrest for 14 months to serve out the rest of his probation.

In an article published by the Miami Herald, YoungBoy’s attorney, James Manasseh, said his client wants to help the victim’s family in any way possible. He added he wishes he would’ve been killed instead.

“He told me, ‘I wish they would have gotten me, not him,’” Manasseh said.