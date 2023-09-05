NBA YoungBoy’s mother has had her car stolen in Texas and she’s fuming at her loss — as is her son.

On Monday (September 4), Sherhonda Gaulden revealed on her Instagram Story that her Jeep had been jacked in Houston. She proceeded to ask viewers to let her know if they happened to the see the vehicle or had any leads on it.

“Who got my fucking track hawk,” she wrote. “If y’all see my car HIT ME UP!!!”

YoungBoy himself posted an image of the purple ride with the text: “If y’all see dis Purple Trackhawk in Houston, Texas DM me or @gaulden.sherhonda.”

Despite minor setbacks, YoungBoy has been enjoying a great deal of success in music and beyond lately. He recently lined up with Supreme for the popular streetwear brand’s latest ad campaign.

Donning a classic red box Supreme tee in the first photo, the Baton Rouge rapper posed with one of his children in the second. In that, the baby has the same classic red box Supreme logo on a onesie, while YB rocks a black hoodie.

He also notably rocked his Opium chain, which jeweler Wafi Amin Lalani confirmed earlier this summer was a gift from Playboi Carti to YoungBoy ahead of their “new collab album.” Some fans believe the choice was deliberate and a hint that the joint effort is coming soon.

Speculation about the album was sparked in June when Carti made a surprise return to social media and posted a rare photo on his Instagram Stories of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain.

Lalani later shed more light on the chain in a post to his company’s Instagram page with a close-up of the piece. “004KT,” he wrote in the caption, possibly referencing the title of the collaborative project. “@playboicarti GIFTS YOUNGBOY A CHAIN AHEAD OF THEIR NEW COLLAB ALBUM.”

Carti and NBA YoungBoy have yet to release music together, but they each boast one of the most distinct styles and fervent fanbases in modern Hip Hop.