The devastation in Texas’ Hill Country — where flash flooding killed at least 132 people while more than 160 remain missing — has been especially poignant for NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky, a Kerrville native.

Chesky grew up just two blocks from the Guadalupe River, which swelled during the July 4 floods and swept away girls and counselors from Camp Mystic, which sits on the river’s banks.

He flew from Los Angeles to report on the tragedy in his hometown, which affected friends and forced his mother to evacuate her home on the Guadalupe. Chesky’s stepfather helped families and RVs move out of the way before the powerful floods washed them away.

Since then, Chesky has interviewed survivors, worried families and local officials.

He’ll be hosting a Reddit AMA at 9 a.m. CT Monday. Users can submit their questions and have them answered using this link.

“The nature of this job throws you into disasters all over the world, and in each instance, there is a layer of separation,” Chesky wrote last week. “But when it hits your home, it’s like seeing tragedy for the first time.”