NBC Nightly News will now receive an all-new anchor in the form of Tom Llamas, who will be taking over as anchor and managing editor after Lester Hol will be stepping down this summer, as per a recent announcement by NBC Network.

New anchor for NBC Nightly News?

Llamas is a senior national correspondent and anchor and already hosts a show on NBC News which will also continue alongside this additional new role that he will taking over from Holt.

Tom Llamas continues to be a leading voice in journalism, adapting to the evolving media landscape by embracing both traditional and digital platforms. His dedication to storytelling and his ability to connect with viewers have solidified his place as one of the most respected journalists in the industry.

Who is Tom Llamas?

Llamas joined ABC News in 2014, where he became a prominent correspondent and anchor. He contributed to major programs like World News Tonight, Good Morning America, and Nightline. He covered significant events, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election, natural disasters, and international conflicts, showcasing his ability to report under pressure.

Llamas has received multiple awards for his journalism, including Emmy Awards and recognition from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). His work is celebrated for its depth, integrity, and commitment to shedding light on underreported issues. Llamas has reported on some of the most critical stories of the past decade, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. His reporting often combines empathy with hard-hitting facts, resonating with a broad audience.

