Muscat: NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has made travel easier and more convenient this summer with its Shari’ah-compliant Travel Finance solution, designed for customers planning to travel to any destination worldwide.

Available to both existing and new customers, the Muzn Islamic Banking’s Travel Finance provides comprehensive financing for all travel-related expenses including flights, accommodation, meals, airport transfers, excursions and sightseeing. Customers can select their preferred travel agency, request a quotation, and submit it to their nearest Muzn Islamic Banking branch to initiate the financing process.

Commenting on this offer, Salima Obaid Al Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said, “As a trusted Islamic banking partner, we recognise the importance of creating financial solutions that align with our customers’ evolving lifestyles. This offering is part of our effort to make travel easier and more accessible this summer, while reinforcing our commitment to flexible, value-driven options that meet our customers’ needs and expectations.”

The solution also offers easy payment options and competitive profit rates starting from 5.25 percent, giving customers the freedom to plan their holidays without financial strain.

For more details, visit https://www.muzn.om/en/Pages/Travel-Finance.aspx or call 24770001.