



OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh said he was stepping down as NDP leader on Monday night after suffering a resounding defeat on election night, losing his own seat and seeing his party reduced to a single digit seat count.

When Singh took the stage to speak to a crowd of supporters in Burnaby, B.C. he was in third place in his riding, trailing both the Conservative and Liberal candidate.

More to come.

National Post

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers.

Sign up here

.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.





Source link