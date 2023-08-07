Ne-Yo has issued an apology following his recent comments about gender identity.

During an interview with Gloria Velez that was shared on VladTV over the weekend, the singer questioned why children are able to “choose their genders.”

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday (August 6), Ne-Yo expressed his “deepest apologies” for the comments he made.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” he began. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Ne-Yo’s original comments saw him question parents on the topic of transgender kids.

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that? Where did he get that?” he said. “If you let this five-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that.

“Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, a six-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don’t get that. I don’t understand that.”

The interviewer then talked about the process of gender transitioning, saying she didn’t agree with puberty blockers or “cutting off his pee-pee,” to which Ne-Yo replied: “He can’t drive a car, but he can decide to change his sex?”

Ne-Yo later clarified his remarks in the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post.

“1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE,” he wrote. “Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine.

“I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that. Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone?”

He added: “Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war.”