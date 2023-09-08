Ne-Yo‘s ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, was arrested after she allegedly tried to help her son fight his classmate.

According to arrest records obtained by HipHopDX, Sade Bagnerise — who is the mother of two of the “Miss Independent” singer’s children — was arrested back in March 2023. She was charged with one count of cruelty to children in the third degree, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and one count of battery.

She was released on a surety bond for each charge. The charge of cruelty to children in the third degree carried a $1,000 surety bond, while the battery charge carried a $5,000 surety bond. But the charge of cruelty to children in the first degree carried an eye-watering $25,000 in a surety bond.

In addition to the charges, a temporary order of protection was issued against Bagnerise by the victim’s mother, Veronica Madison. The child involved in the fight was not one of the children that Bagnerise shares with Ne-Yo.

Check out the details below:

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend was arrested for allegedly helping son fight classmate https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/pesxovrt3J — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 8, 2023

According to Madison, Bagnerise and her son hid in the bushes and waited for Madison’s son to get off the school bus. When he did, Bagnerise and her son allegedly jumped him, and the attack was captured on video by eyewitnesses who alerted Madison to the attack.

Madison also claimed that Bagnerise’s son has been allegedly sending her son death threats on social media since the attack, and even went so far as to threaten her son with gunfire.

Bagnerise, for her part, had only one comment about the entire situation, which she posted to her Instagram Stories: “I’ll be able to comment shortly.”

It’s unclear, however, why this information took so long to come to light.

The legal battle between Bagnerise and her son’s classmate isn’t the only legal issue she’s facing, as she and Ne-Yo have been ordered to mediation to attempt to solve their ongoing child support battle.

related news Ne-Yo Hits Ex-Girlfriend With Legal Papers Demanding DNA Test For Young Son May 5, 2023

According to a report from Radar Online on Wednesday (September 6), a Georgia judge has ordered the pair to appear for a mediation held on or before September 22 .

“The appearance and participation of all parties is required at the scheduled mediation session,” a new document stated.

Bagnerise demanded primary custody of their two children along with immediate monthly child support in June. She offered instead to share joint legal custody, which will allow Ne-Yo to have a say on matters in their children’s lives. According to her filing, the “Miss Independent” singer should be awarded every other weekend visitation along with alternating holiday parenting time.

In Ne-Yo’s previous filing, he’d also asked for a DNA test to determine paternity for the youngest of Bagnerise’s children while acknowledging the first is definitely his. In her response, she did not address the demand but noted, “[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children.”