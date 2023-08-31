Ne-Yo‘s ex, Monyetta Shaw, has claimed in a recent interview that their marriage partly failed due to his excessive desire to have threesomes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sat down with Haus of Aaron on Tuesday (August 29), where she claimed that she and Ne-Yo “cheated together” throughout their relationship because they welcomed other people into their bedroom.

She explained she didn’t mind, in the beginning — but then, he started wanting them every day. “He wasn’t ready. We cheated together if that makes sense,” she said. “And then it just wasn’t enough and I was like, ‘Well, no. I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’”

Shaw — who shares Madilyn Grace, 12, and Mason Evan, 11 with the “So Sick” singer — also said that she can be a lady in the streets but a freak in the sheets, but that she’s on a different vibe today.

“[I’m] just very multifaceted and that’s where I was at that time, but it became a problem when you want that, you know, a lot,” she said. “Like, maybe I’ll give you that maybe twice a year…but it was too much.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is.”

This isn’t the first time that Ne-Yo’s ex-wife has called him out. Earlier this month, Shaw — who now goes by Monyetta Shaw-Carter, as she’s been married to Heath Carter since 2021 — sat down with TMZ to address her ex’s comments about the trans community, which recently landed him in hot water.

The comments in question trace back to a VladTV interview the R&B singer did with Gloria Velez, where he questioned why children are able to “choose their genders.”

Though he previously apologized for the statements, he would later double down. “First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter,” he said. “I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. That’s my reality.

“Now, if my opinion offended somebody – yeah sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel! I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel, the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel.”

He continued: “I ain’t ask nobody to follow me, I ain’t ask nobody to agree with me. I was asked a question and I answered the damn question. Okay? I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. I ain’t got no beef wit y’all! Do whatever the hell it is you wanna do! Do what you wanna do with your kids!

“However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life. I will never be okay with that.”

In her conversation with TMZ, Shaw said that Ne-Yo’s opinions were his own, and that she supports the LGBTQIA+ community even if her ex-husband doesn’t.