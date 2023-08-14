Shiba Memu presale is closing in on $2 million mark, with nearly $1.9 million already raised.

Interest in the AI-powered crypto meme coin has soared in recent weeks.

Early investors into the project could benefit from potential long term gains.

Few crypto projects currently boost the amount of attention that Shiba Memu, a new meme coin powered by artificial intelligence, is seeing in the market.

As Bitcoin and major altcoins continue to stall at key levels, this crypto project’s presale is attracting massive interest and is on the verge of clocking the $2 million raised milestone.

But what’s making Shiba Memu a likely gem for early investors? We assess below.

Shiba Memu and the meme coin hype

Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI) have been some of the crypto meme projects to attract huge traction this year. Given how popular these tokens have become, it might be difficult for a new project taking a similar approach to steal some of the fervour and build a community to rival these meme coin leaders.

Yet Shiba Memu is looking to achieve just that using a self-marketing strategy powered by AI. While the likes of PEPE and FLOKI need a significant input of human-driven hype to promote themselves to the community, Shiba Memu will leverage a cutting-edge AI dashboard to reach the global market.

As such, what top meme coins have been able to achieve with traditional marketing strategies could be improved upon manifold by Shiba Memu’s groundbreaking system. Does this mean the project has the capacity to challenge the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe?

Most probably, with all the buzz around the project as seen during the ongoing presale. It all suggests investors see Shiba Memu as having long term investment potential.

How Shiba Memu plans to tap into AI technology

Artificial Intelligence is making waves across the tech industry, pulling in billions of dollars’ worth of investment from global giants Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple among others. Companies such as Nvidia and Palantir have also bet big on the potential for AI to drive revenues and adoption.

It’s a trend also seen across crypto, with crypto AI a new narrative that’s driving applications in trading, decentralised cloud computing, and prediction markets. It’s along these lines that Shiba Memu is looking to become the top AI-powered dog meme coin.

For instance, an automated marketing dashboard will use natural language processing, predictive analytics, sentiment learning and image and video recognition to intelligently target new markets for the native SHMU token.

Akin to a puppy learning new tricks every day, AI is forecast to polish Shiba Memu into what could become the dominant meme coin.

Is buying Shiba Memu today a good investment move?

The Shiba Memu presale currently has SHMU priced at $0.020125. The project has so far raised nearly $1.9 million even as the token’s value has increased from $0.011125 when the token sale launched a few weeks ago.

Notably, and perhaps more appealing to investors is that the token’s value is programmed to increase every day at 6 pm GMT. It will eventually hit $0.024400 for a total of 119% upside from that presale debut price. Going past key levels such as $0.1 and $0.5 on market debut could mean gains of between 310% and 1,950%.

As with every other investment, the key is to acknowledge the risks involved versus the potential reward. This also applies to Shiba Memu, which as noted, is a new crypto project looking to revolutionise an industry that is very nascent.

However, given the projections for both crypto and AI, the latter from tech giants such as Microsoft, suggests putting some money into Shiba Memu as part of an investment portfolio could be worth it down the road.

