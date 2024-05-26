NECA has revealed an action figure two-pack for An American Werewolf in London which features both David and Jack.

The figures come with alternate heads that will allow you to give the characters different looks, including two different versions of the undead Jack’s gruesome visage.

The description reads: “This long-awaited action figure 2-pack features David and Jack as they fatefully wander the moors before being attacked by a vicious werewolf. Both figures are fully poseable and stand in NECA’s 7-inch scale.

“David includes an interchangeable ‘nightmare’ expression, and Jack includes swappable coat, arms, and multiple expressions to recreate the various stages of decay seen throughout the film. The duo comes in a collector-friendly window box with opening flap for display.”

As a huge fan of this movie, I’m buying this! They start shipping in October 2024.