The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2. Candidates can now register on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

This round is a fresh opportunity for students who either didn’t register in Round 1 or exited after getting a seat but didn’t join.

Important Dates to Remember



Registration starts: 12 July 2025

Registration closes: 15 July 2025 (Fee payment till 7 PM)

Choice filling and locking: 13 to 16 July 2025 (Lock by 9 AM on 16 July)

Seat allotment result: 18 July 2025

Reporting to allotted institute: 19 to 27 July 2025

Document verification: 28 to 30 July 2025

Who Can Register in Round 2?



You can register for Round 2 if:

You didn’t register in Round 1

You resigned or did not join after Round 1 seat allotment

Note: Candidates who already joined a seat in Round 1 cannot register again in Round 2.

How to Register for NEET MDS Counselling Round 2

Follow these steps to register:

Visit mcc.nic.in

Click on “PG Medical Counselling” and then on “New Registration”

Enter your NEET MDS roll number and personal details

Pay the registration and security deposit fee

Fill in your course and college preferences

Lock your choices before the deadline

Save and submit your application

What Happens After Registration?



Once registered, you must fill and lock your choices of courses and colleges between 13 and 16 July. After this, MCC will process seat allotment and release results on 18 July.

If you get a seat, download your allotment letter and report to the college between 19 and 27 July. Document checks at colleges will happen from 28 to 30 July.If you don't get a seat in Round 2, you can wait for the Mop-Up Round, which will be announced later by MCC.