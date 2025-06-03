NTA NEET UG 2025 Exam:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on May 4 can now access the answer key on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the agency has published the scanned copies of candidates’ response sheets.

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted for 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 centres in 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The answer key is available for all question paper codes. Students can use it to estimate their scores before the final result is declared.

NEET UG 2025 answer key: Objection Window

NTA has opened a window for students to challenge the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted till June 5. The fee for raising an objection is ₹200 per question. This fee is non-refundable.

“No challenge will be accepted without receipt of the processing fee, and challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,” the official notification states.

Steps to check and challenge NEET UG 2025 answer key



Visit the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for provisional answer key challengeEnter your application number and date of birth to log inReview the provisional answer key and response sheet

Raise objections, if any, by paying the required fee

NEET UG 2025 final answer key and result to follow

The expert committee will review the objections submitted by candidates. Based on the review, NTA will release the final answer key. Students will not be individually informed whether their objections are accepted or rejected. They must refer to the final answer key to see the status of challenged questions.

NEET UG 2025 Revised exam pattern implemented

NEET UG 2025 was conducted as per the revised pre-COVID exam pattern. The question paper consisted of 180 compulsory questions in physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of the test was 180 minutes. This year’s exam was held for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS.

NEET UG 2025 Past year reference

In 2024, the NEET UG exam was held on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates. The answer key was released on May 29, and the challenge window remained open till May 31. The result was announced on June 4. Following a controversy, a re-exam was held on June 23, and the revised results were released on July 26.

