Nelly has confirmed that he and Ashanti have rekindled the flame and are dating once again.

The “Country Grammar” rapper reluctantly confirmed that he and Ashanti are an item during a recent appearance on Boss Moves With Rasheeda.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he responded with a huge grin. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think planned. I think we were both doing pretty much what we do. Sometimes being separate you understand one another more.

“You could be like maybe let me see exactly what they say. You know we could all be defensive in our relationships. We know we wrong but we gonna stand on it. We all a victim to that.”

He continued when asked if the relationship “feels good” now: “It’s no pressure. Before, I felt both of us doing what we doing career wise and you got so many people in the middle of it, it could be tough.”

Watch the clip below:

Nelly and Ashanti dated on-and-off for over a decade after hooking up in 2003, and rumors of them reconciling have circulated for years.

The couple have been spotted hanging out throughout 2023, whether that be hitting the stage in Vegas for steamy performances of their “Body On Me” 2008 collaboration or social outings like the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in April.

Back in February, they once again reignited gossip about their relationship status after they were both caught wearing the same chain.

In a side-by-side photo shared on social media, the former flames could be seen donning what appeared to be matching iced-out Cuban link chains around their necks.

Although, Bow Wow urged Nelly to put a ring on it after seeing his onstage chemistry with Ashanti still apparent two decades later.

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [laughing face emoji]. Sit your old ass down [laughing face emojis] this your queen.”