Nelly has gone the extra mile to bring a smile to his boo Ashanti‘s face by gifting her an icy chain for her birthday.

The former Murder Inc. singer turned 43 on Friday (October 13), and to mark the occasion, her St. Louis rapper boyfriend blessed her with some new bling that left her speechless.

In a video of the birthday surprise, Ashanti could be seen entering a room full of friends. Her expression quickly turned to one of disbelief when a jeweler laced her with the bust-down watch that matches Nelly’s, as well as a chain.

A shocked Ashanti repeatedly hugged and kissed Nelly while trying on the glistening wristwear for the first time. It appears they weren’t the only gifts as a Louis Vuitton bag could also been seen in the clip.

Nelly also shared an adorable birthday post dedicated to Ashanti on Instagram, filled with photos and special moments from over the past two decades.

“One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya,” he wrote.

In a post of her own, Ashanti reflected on turning 43 and described the last 365 days as “insanely incredible and amazing.”

“This year has been absolutely insanely incredible, and amazing,” she wrote. “Which is partially why I’m posting a day late because I had to work last night lol. I am truly grateful for so much. Nothing is better than having peace in all aspects of your life.

“It is a true blessing. The world is a scary place right now… so I’m grateful to be able to create my own… and escape from it all. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love it truly means everything to me.”

Nelly and Ashanti dated on-and-off for about a decade from 2003 to 2013. Rumors of a reconciliation got hot and heavy earlier this year when they joined each other on stage for a steamy performance of their “Body On Me” collab.

Nelly later confirmed that they were indeed back together during an appearance on the Boss Moves With Rasheeda show.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he said with a huge grin. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think planned. I think we were both doing pretty much what we do. Sometimes being separate you understand one another more.”