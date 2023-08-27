Nems has called out the New York Knicks over their treatment of him as a supporter since the team started using his famous catchphrase ‘Bing Bong’ upon a player making a three-point shot.

During a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the New York rapper went off on the popular NBA team, despite them utilizing ‘Bing Bong’ and him even making a remix track dedicated to the legendary franchise.

“Knicks ain’t never give me not one ticket bro,” Nems said after Kev asked if he receives tickets to the New York Knicks games or not. “Not one ticket. Fuck the New York Knicks. I gave them a remix. I gave them a whole fucking rallying cry bro. They did not do the right thing at all. At all. They didn’t even offer.

“They reached out to me to do their celebrity game. I did it. And they was like, ‘Yo, whatever game you want. Just let us know.’ I just said, towards the end of last season, I was like iight, lemme redeem these tickets. I don’t care what’s the game. Don’t disrespect me and give me some bullshit seats. I need courtside, or I’m not going.”

He continued: “Everytime a Knick hits a fucking three, ‘Bing Bong, Bing Bong.’ Bro, they never got back to me. Well, they tried to hit me with the bullshit seats. Had me try to do some content for them. Yo, give me these fucking seats, or I ain’t doing shit. Like, fuck outta here man. They been disrespecting me for mad seasons.

“I was a lifelong Knick fan, but not no more. When I see how they do business. That shit is disgusting.”

Nems recently spoke to HipHopDXabout his prison bid, linking with Travis Scott, and not just wanting to be known as the “Bing Bong” guy.

“I think about that but I don’t feel pressure from it,” he told DX. “I feel like the work I put in leading to this, I have a nice catalog. There’s a lot of people that don’t know I rap and I like that. At some point, they’re gonna look into what I’m doing and see that I really can rap. It might take a day or a fucking year for others. Eventually, you’re gonna see that I’m a real artist. I don’t get nervous about it, but it is in my mind.”

He added: “The work I put out is gonna speak for itself. The main thing I am is an artist. The “Bing Bong” shit and funny content is just an avenue to bring back to the music. Every follower should equal a dollar. And that’s not in a bad type of way, I put out quality merch and dope music. Eventually, you’re gonna tap into what I’m doing. You gotta know how to finesse that.”