Nepal has one of the highest rates of social media users per capita in South Asia, with 43.5 percent of its population actively using social media platforms. In South Asia, Nepal is second only to the Maldives, according to DataReportal’s 2024 report.

However as digital engagement grows, platforms once celebrated for democratizing information now pose a risk of cyber scams, bullying, disinformation, and social division. From deepfake videos of political leaders to phishing scams and cyberbullying; Nepal is facing a fast-escalating digital crisis that its current legal, technical, and institutional systems are not yet equipped to handle.

In 2023, Nepal took the step of instituting a ban on TikTok (as it turned out, a temporary ban) for allegedly spreading “social disharmony.” That same year, I had the opportunity to trek to Everest Base Camp with Pablo Mendoza, then the country lead for YouTube content partnerships in the Philippines. During our trek, we discussed topics like the creator economy, YouTube journalism, and the feasibility of YouTube’s formal presence in Nepal. Mendoza was candid: Nepal, despite its high consumption of content, is not a priority for YouTube or its parent company, Alphabet. He referenced similar market hesitance in Pakistan, stressing the relatively low CPM (cost per mile) across South Asia. The conversation highlighted how business decisions are ultimately shaped more by monetization metrics than engagement volume.

The takeaway is that international social media giants are unlikely to alter their behavior to address concerns raised by Nepal’s government. What options, then, does Kathmandu have?

TikTok’s Ban and Return

In November 2023, then-Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s administration imposed a ban on TikTok, citing concerns over the platform’s role in disrupting social harmony, propagating hatred, and contributing to the dissemination of explicit content. This decision followed the introduction of the “Directives on the Operation of Social Networking 2023,” which required social media platforms to establish liaison offices in Nepal within three months.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, agreed to register with the government and comply with special conditions – including promoting tourism to Nepal. As a result, the ban was lifted in August 2024 under Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s administration.

TikTok became the third social media company to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, following Viber and WeChat. However, other major social media platforms like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet’s YouTube, and X (owned by Elon Musk) have yet to respond to the ministry’s warnings despite multiple open calls and deadlines. These platforms have not opened communication with the ministry or appointed any representatives, putting themselves in violation of the law and leaving the Nepali authorities in a bind. Banning these apps could trigger a backlash, while inaction would raise questions on the intention behind the TikTok ban. As the deadline for compliance runs out; netizens have been mocking the government for its “bluff” to ban the platforms.

Now, the government of Nepal finds itself at a crossroads.

Social Media Bill 2081 Controversy

Against that backdrop, a move to further tighten Nepali government control over social media has sparked controversy. The proposed Social Media Bill 2081 has ignited intense debate across the political, civil, and digital spheres, with widespread concern over its potential to curtail freedom of expression under the guise of regulation.

The bill was drafted by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology under Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and approved by the Council of Ministers in December 2024. The bill was then tabled in the National Assembly in January 2025; however, it hasn’t made any progress yet. The bill would mandate all social media platforms operating in Nepal to register with the government, appoint local representatives, and comply with content regulations. The platforms would be fined up to 2.5 million Nepali rupees ($18,300) in case of violations.

The bill also defined social media offenses – such as defaming individuals or acting “against national interest” – that would be criminalized with penalties including up to five years of imprisonment. While the government defends the bill as necessary to curb cyber crime, misinformation, and online exploitation, critics argue it can be misused for political vendetta.

The bill sparked outrage. A campaign on social media titled #LetUsSpeak, led by a group of popular media influencers, quickly gained momentum, urging the government to revise or withdraw the bill. Civil society organizations, journalists, and international bodies have also raised concerns over the bill. UNESCO, in an official review, warned that the bill fails to meet international standards, while the Center for Law and Democracy criticized its definitions as vague and easily misused.

Ironically, Nepal’s political parties have a history of defending media freedom while in opposition but seeking to quash critical speech once in power.

The Rise of AI and the Collapse of Digital Trust

The debate over how to regulate social media in Nepal comes at a critical time. Nepal’s digital society is rapidly growing; however, the public’s confidence in the authenticity of online content is deteriorating as manipulated videos and AI-generated scams become more frequent.

While social media platforms have empowered millions of Nepalis with access to information, they have also become vehicles for misinformation. The general public are unable to distinguish between real and AI-generated or manipulated content. AI-generated satires are misinterpreted as fact, and deepfakes have manipulated public perception.

In recent months, deepfake videos of sitting and former prime ministers in a “Dohori” traditional singing battle have gone viral on TikTok and Facebook Reels. Even though the videos were created as a joke, not to trick people, their realism has blurred the lines between satire and misinformation due to low digital literacy. In another case, AI-manipulated videos of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol in fabricated scenarios went viral, sparking outrage and concerns over the misuse of technology.

At the same time, online scams have become a major threat in Nepal. Thousands of people have fallen victim to fraudulent job offers, investment schemes, phishing links, and crypto scams – which are often circulated through Facebook ads, Instagram pages, and WhatsApp messages. According to the Cyber Bureau of Nepal police, over 19,000 cybercrime complaints were filed in the last fiscal year alone, a sharp increase from previous years. However Nepal’s police force is inefficient in bringing criminals to justice because it has limited or no access to the social media platforms.

Nepal’s Possible Path Forward

Given Nepal’s limited leverage and small market size, blanket bans on social media platforms are both politically risky and practically ineffective. Hundreds of thousands of media establishments, including mainstream media, now rely on social media; banning the platforms might hinder democratic values. It’s not just journalism at stake; most of the urban small and medium enterprises rely on social media to conduct business. Hence Nepal should adopt a multilayered strategy focused on cooperation, diplomacy, and regulation with democratic values guided by ethics.

First, Nepal urgently needs a nationwide digital literacy campaign, especially in rural and marginalized communities where misinformation and cyber frauds thrive. According to the Nepal Telecommunications Authority, over 80 percent of the population has internet access, but digital literacy is almost nil. As highlighted by the UNESCO Media Development Indicators for Nepal (2022), there is no formal inclusion of social or digital media education in public school curricula. A national campaign in collaboration with the local governments for digital awareness is the need of the hour.

Nepal also needs a dedicated, well-resourced public-private task force to track scam networks and the misuse of generative AI. Collaboration between tech startups, cybersecurity firms, media experts, and the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau can help to mitigate scams and disinformation. Countries like Indonesia and Estonia have implemented similar models, integrating local expertise and AI tools to flag threats in real-time.

In terms of approaching the social media companies, instead of pressuring these tech giants on the grounds of “Directives on the Operation of Social Networking 2023,” drafted by the previous administration, the government should craft a clear and investment-friendly digital policy to attract global platforms like Meta, Alphabet, and X. These tech giants have little at stake in Nepal, while the potential costs are enormous for Kathmandu: Nepal might be disconnected from the global grid of dialogue, commerce, and communication. The controversial Social Media Bill 2081 neither offers freedom to citizens nor incentives to the tech giants. It must be revised with mutual interests in mind, otherwise these companies will simply depart Nepal.

Nepal should not negotiate with global platforms in isolation. Instead, it can form a South Asia Digital Rights Coalition alongside countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan – all nations that also struggle to deal with these tech giants. An alliance similar to what the African Union did for digital infrastructure would increase collective bargaining power and could pressure companies like Meta and Google to prioritize regional offices, representatives, platform moderation, and local compliance policies. “Small states can still have a big voice if they speak together,” said David Kaye, former U.N. Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, in his 2019 advisory to small nations on digital rights diplomacy.

The path forward for social media in Nepal demands more than legislation and regulation. It demands investment: in awareness, in manpower, and in infrastructure, from discriminative AI to forensics to detect scams and lies. The time has come to invest; otherwise the vacuum will be filled by misinformation, disinformation, and AI-powered manipulation that can corrupt the foundations of Nepal’s democracy.