A new collaborative project aims to deliver real-time, data-driven insights that will expedite the West of England’s transition to net zero

Global engineering and consulting firm, Arup, in partnership with spatial analytics and software company Advanced Infrastructure, and consultancy Global City Futures (GCF), has been awarded a significant contract to develop the regional energy planning and investment approach for the West of England. This is part of the Mission Net Zero initiative, an ambitious project led by Bristol City Council alongside regional partners and funded by Innovate UK.

The project will leverage Advanced Infrastructure’s award winning net zero planning platform software Local Area Energy Planner Plus (LAEP+), to deliver real-time, data-driven insights that will accelerate the region’s transition to net zero. LAEP+ is already supporting over 200 towns and cities across the UK to deliver Local Area Energy Plans, faster, more dynamically and with increased cost efficiency, compared to traditional planning methods.

By leveraging granular data, digital twin capabilities and scenario modelling, LAEP+ will allow local authorities, investors, and infrastructure providers to take a coordinated approach to decarbonisation, ensuring investment is directed where it can have the greatest impact.

The platform will be used to establish the energy system baseline and help to identify priority areas for interventions such as retrofit, EV charging and rooftop solar. It will also display the outputs from Arup’s analysis on heat networks and renewable energy projects. This will provide decision-makers with an evidence base to guide investment in clean energy infrastructure.

The West of England has ambitious net zero targets, but unlocking the billions of pounds needed to meet them requires a structured, strategic plan. Arup, Advanced Infrastructure and GCF will develop a pipeline of projects, ensuring the region can move from ambition to action. We will provide a comprehensive baseline of the regional energy system, model cost-effective pathways to decarbonisation, and engage stakeholders to align priorities and funding streams. A key focus will be ensuring that projects such as energy efficiency programmes, transport electrification, and local renewable generation are financially viable and ready for deployment at scale.

“Deploying LAEP+ in the West of England will revolutionise how the region plans for net zero, providing a powerful, data-driven framework to unlock investment and accelerate climate action,” said Christopher Jackson, CEO of Advanced Infrastructure. “By bringing together key players across the public and private sectors, this initiative will help drive the large-scale transformation needed to meet net zero commitments.”

With Arup leading, GCF providing finance and investment advice, and Advanced Infrastructure providing the digital platform, the project will integrate technical expertise, stakeholder engagement, and investment strategy to ensure the region has the funding, governance, and infrastructure needed to achieve its climate goals.

Quote by Ann Cousins, Project Director at Arup: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Bristol City Council and Mission Net Zero partners on this important project. The combined expertise of our team will help to move the region towards delivery at the pace and scale required to meet our ambition”.

Councillor Martin Fodor, Chair of the Environment and Sustainability Committee at Bristol City Council, said: “Mission Net Zero is an ambitious project to make Bristol a more sustainable and inclusive city and support Bristol’s One City Climate Change ambition of becoming a carbon neutral city. Through Mission Net Zero we are working to speed up Bristol and the West of England‘s transition to net zero by addressing some of the barriers to progress such as finding money for improvements and having the skilled professionals to do them.”

Over the next 6 months, the project will deliver a costed plan and a process that will guide energy investment for years to come. Insights gained through LAEP+ will play a crucial role in shaping long-term policy and funding decisions, ensuring the West of England remains a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy.