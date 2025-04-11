



OTTAWA — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Liberal Leader Mark Carney of attacking Israel after he appeared to endorse a protestor’s comment earlier this week that there is a “genocide” of Palestinians being carried out in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Carney told reporters that he hadn’t heard the word “genocide” from the heckler and was only responding to the man that he was aware of the situation in Gaza.

"Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney. But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state. Mr. Carney, backtrack your irresponsible statement!" wrote Netanyahu, on social media on Thursday afternoon.

on social media on Thursday afternoon

.

Carney was talking to a lively crowd in Calgary on Tuesday when, in a moment of silence, a man could be heard shouting: “Mr. Carney! There’s a genocide happening in Palestine!”

Carney quickly responded: “I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.”

On Wednesday, Carney was asked by a reporter about the man’s remark and his response to it, particularly the words “I’m aware.” The reporter asked: “Are you conceding it’s a genocide in Gaza?”

Carney replied: “I didn’t hear that word.” He added: “You hear snippets of what people say. I heard Gaza … and my point was I’m aware of the situation in Gaza.”

On Thursday, Carney suspended his election campaign to return to Ottawa for prime ministerial duties. A request for comment from the prime minister’s office had not been returned by press time.

