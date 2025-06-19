Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Wednesday that Israel is suffering considerable and grievous damage due to Iranian attacks.

In a televised address this evening, Netanyahu stated, “We are enduring heavy casualties, but our home front is strong, and we will target everything related to Iran’s nuclear program.” He added, “Israel is stronger than ever, and I thank US President Donald Trump for his support.”

Netanyahu clarified that Israel initiated its military action to neutralize Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threats, claiming their Air Force dominates the skies above Tehran. He further detailed, “We have embarked on this operation to remove the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are striking nuclear weapons, missiles, headquarters, and symbols of the regime.“

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Prime Minister affirmed, “At the same time, fierce fighting continues in the Gaza Strip. We remain committed to achieving both missions: defeating Hamas and ensuring the return of all our captives—both living and deceased.”