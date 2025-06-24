Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had agreed to a US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal with Iran, but cautioned that his country would respond forcefully to any violations of the truce.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran “has entered into force,” calling on both parties not to violate the agreement reached on Monday evening.

Trump stated on his “Truth Social” platform: “The ceasefire has entered into force. Please do not violate it.”

The US President told NBC News that he expects the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which he announced, to last “forever.” He clarified: “I believe the ceasefire is unlimited. It will last forever.”

Earlier, Trump had announced a “complete and comprehensive” ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Trump also wrote on his “Truth Social” platform: “Assuming everything goes as planned, which it will, I want to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, for having the ability, courage, and intelligence to bring an end to what should be called the 12-day war.”