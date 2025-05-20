Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blasted Western leaders for threatening sanctions on Israel as it conducts a military operation to fully occupy Gaza.

Netanyahu claimed that “leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities”.

A joint statement from the UK, Canada, and France threatened to take “concrete actions” against Israel if it did not lift aid restrictions, and threatened “targeted sanctions” if settlements in the occupied West Bank expanded.

The spat comes as Israel doubled down on its latest offensive in Gaza, which has seen an unprecedented bombardment of the enclave, killing at least 60 people in overnight strikes.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced Israel would “take control” over the whole of Gaza as Israeli army units expanded their offensive into the city of Khan Younis.