Egyptian military expert and national security researcher, Mahmoud Mohieddin, stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented strategic maps to the US administration that include his vision for the future of the region, with Israel focusing primarily on the Gaza Strip.

During an interview with Ahmed Moussa’s TV show “Ala Massoulity” (On My Responsibility) on Saturday, Mohieddin explained that Netanyahu also presented another map that includes the annexation of a large portion of the Gaza Strip – raising real concerns about Israel’s desire to divide and displace Palestinians.

Israeli authorities evacuated Israelis with dual citizenship from the Gaza Strip, Mohieddin noted, while the Shin Bet internal security service formed special teams to negotiate with Palestinian residents to persuade them to leave: steps that showcase Israel’s vested interest in forced displacement.

“Egypt represents the main obstacle to these plans and is forcefully confronting attempts to displace Palestinians from their land,” Mohieddin stressed.

He explained that the Egyptian people still reject normalization with Israel despite the existence of an official peace treaty.

Mohieddin farther warned that the Shin Bet is recruiting Palestinians with the aim of fueling internal conflicts that could lead to a civil war. He confirmed that an armed group led by a man named Yasser Abu-Shabab, comprising approximately 250 young Palestinians, has been prepared to act as an alternative to Hamas should it withdraw from Gaza.

Hamas has become aware of this plan and has set clear conditions, he explained, including the withdrawal of Israel’s forces from the Morag Corridor and the opening of Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side, all to halt Israel from enacting its plans.

He added that Israel is seeking to prevent the expansion of the buffer zone inside Gaza Strip to a kilometer or more, as a prelude to completely isolating Gaza, which threatens the gradual displacement of Palestinians in the coming years.

Mohieddin also noted that a Zionist lobby supported Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidency, in exchange for implementing specific policy provisions that serve Israeli interests in the region.

Egypt has a clear and indisputable position towards rejecting the displacement of Palestinians, noting that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had previously discussed the details of this plan and the extent of the pressures exerted on Egypt, but stressed that its national position remains firm.