WASHINGTON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he hoped to reach a deal in a few days for the release of more Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Netanyahu said 50 hostages were still being held captive by Hamas. Of that figure, he said, only 20 are believed to be alive.

“I want to take them all out. We now have a deal that supposedly will get half of the living and half of the dead out,” Netanyahu said in an interview on Newsmax show “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” that aired on Thursday.

“And so we’ll have 10 living left and about 12 deceased hostages, but I’ll get them out, too. I hope we can complete it in a few days.”

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s retaliation has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s health ministry says, and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

The two sides have had two ceasefires – one in November 2023 and another in January 2025- since the fighting started.

Netanyahu said Israel and Hamas will likely have a 60-day ceasefire, which the two sides could use to try to end the conflict.

Hamas said on Wednesday there were several sticking points in the ongoing ceasefire talks including the flow of aid, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and “genuine guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.”

Netanyahu’s interview with Newsmax comes as he wraps his third visit to Washington since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Speaking of Trump, the Israeli leader said his country has never had “such a friend, such a support of Israel, the Jewish state in the White House.”

Last month, the U.S. joined Israel in striking Iran, a move that Trump has said “obliterated” three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

When asked about a damage assessment, Netanyahu said, “Within months, they could have produced atomic bombs.” REUTERS