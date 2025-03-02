Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for sending munitions held up by the previous administration, which would help “finish the job against Iran’s terror axis”.

Netanyahu has long expressed his opposition to Iran, its nuclear programme and its proxies, which include Palestinian militant group Hamas with which Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 2023.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said in a video statement in English.

“He’s shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up. This way he is giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran’s terror axis.”

The Israeli leader made similar remarks last month, at a news conference with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio , saying Israel would “finish the job” against Iran with support from the United States.