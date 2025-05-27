Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Israel would maintain control of “undivided” Jerusalem, during a celebration of Israel’s conquest of East Jerusalem in the 1967 war.

“We will keep Jerusalem united, whole, and under Israeli sovereignty,” Netanyahu said.

“Jerusalem, our eternal capital, was reunited 58 years ago in the Six-Day War. It will never be divided again,” he added.

East Jerusalem, including the old city, is considered occupied under international law. It has long been considered the envisioned capital of an independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.