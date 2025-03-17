Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to dismiss a top security official has threatened to plunge Israel back into deep political crisis, with opponents on Monday organising protests and a former court president warning against the “dangerous” move.

Netanyahu on Sunday cited an “ongoing lack of trust” as the reason for moving to sack Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, following a similar bid by the government to oust the attorney general.

Bar, who has been engaged in a public spat with Netanyahu in recent weeks over reforms to the agency, suggested there were political motives behind the premier’s decision to ask the government to dismiss him.

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara – the executive’s top legal adviser who has often taken positions that clashed with those of Netanyahu’s government – said the move was “unprecedented” and its legality needed to be assessed.

Bar said it stemmed from his own refusal to meet Netanyahu’s demands for “personal loyalty”.

The agency led by Bar has been accused of failing to prevent the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered war in Gaza.