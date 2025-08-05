Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair on Monday branded Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and his mother Moza bint Nasser “the modern-day Hitler and Goebbels,” claiming that Doha is “the main force behind the unprecedented wave of antisemitism around the world, not seen since the 1930s and 1940s.”

“Every Jew around the world is in grave danger because of the decades-long vilification of Jews and the Jewish state by Qatar, fueled by the billions of dollars they pour into it,” the younger Netanyahu tweeted.

The post on X by Yair Netanyahu, who has a history of controversial social media activity and promoting conspiracy theories, came during another impasse in hostage negotiations that are being co-mediated by Qatar.

Just last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back against criticism of Qatar, asserting that Doha has played a helpful role in the negotiations.

Critics of Doha have pointed to its close ties to Hamas and its funding to the Gaza Strip that indirectly allowed the terror group to prioritize building up its arsenal to attack Israel on October 7, 2023, starting the ongoing war.

Qatar, in turn, has noted that Israel — and the United States — lobbied for Doha to make such payments in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which the prime minister has also argued when defending himself against criticism for enabling Qatari cash to flow to the Hamas-ruled Strip in the years before October 7.

Several of the Israeli premier’s aides are currently under investigation over work they allegedly performed on behalf of the Gulf state while simultaneously working for him.