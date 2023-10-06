NETFLIX has axed a huge show with a Hollywood superstar after an apparent ‘business glitch’.
The streamer was reportedly making a brand new biopic into the early life of Hulk Hogan.
Netflix was said to have commissioned the show into the wrestler’s life before the pandemic.
Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth was set to play Terry Bollea in the show.
However, bosses have now canned the project after behind the scenes issues.
It led to 70-year-old Hulk deciding to take the rights to his incredible life ‘somewhere else’.
Explaining the situation, he said: “So it was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, you know, as far as a business situation. And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears.”
Hulk continued to Chris Van Vliet’s podcast: “All of a sudden there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later. And I’d already decided to move on.
“So, my life rights and stuff are somewhere else now. And there are a lot of things that are getting ready to happen.
“And hopefully, Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play. But there’s still a huge opportunity there.”
The former wrestler previously had his own fly-on-the-wall reality show in the early 2000s.
Called Hogan Knows Best, cameras followed him and his family around, capturing their day-to-day lives and dramas.
It ran for four seasons on VH1 before being axed.
Earlier this year Hulk announced he was engaged to Sky Daily in a touching video revealing just how he dropped the big question.
