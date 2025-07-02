



Streaming services have risen in popularity over the last few years, taking customers away from traditional cable television providers, who have increasingly struggled to attract new subscribers.

Convenient access to a massive amount of content — such as on-demand movies and even live television, all in a single platform — is undeniably enticing.

Although streaming offers consumers more options, the large number of services often provokes bidding wars as they vie for rights to provide the most desired content.

Nonetheless, the rise in competition encourages streaming platforms to deliver better service, and all we can complain about is choosing which one we want to subscribe to.

Netflix makes big moves to push for more live television. Image Source: Shutterstock

Netflix is becoming the modern-day cable service

Netflix (NFLX) has become people’s go-to streamer for all their favorite shows and movies, prompting it to increase offerings and make its platform more accessible worldwide.

The company introduced live streaming in 2023 to provide more options and appeal to a broader audience. Although initially rocky due to many glitches and sound cut-offs, its live streaming abilities have improved.

Because today’s consumers face economic challenges, leading them to be more mindful with spending, the service has added more “no-ads” and “with-ads” subscription tiers that provide reasonably priced value.

This especially appeals to families who have opted to cancel cable to find more affordable ways to access entertainment.

Netflix to increase its streaming offerings with a new addition

Netflix has been in talks with Spotify (SPOT) to form a partnership and launch more live TV offerings, including awards shows, concerts, celebrity interviews, and shorter documentaries about current events, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The streamer is constantly launching new content and closing streaming rights deals with media companies to bring more movies, shows, and live programming to its platform.

This is an effort for the company to further expand its offerings and become almost like a modern-day cable service.

However, this is not the only new addition coming to Netflix. It is rebooting the talent show contest “Star Search” and preparing to launch multiple new contest shows, including “Building the Band” and “What’s in the Box.”

For gossip news lovers, Netflix is also developing a pilot with The Daily Beast that will focus on pop culture news.

