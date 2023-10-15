Netflix dropped the full trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the anime series based on the graphic novels created by Bryan Lee O’Malley. The series premieres on the streamer starting November 17. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

During a panel at New York Comic Con at the Javits Center, Executive Producers/Writers/Co-Showrunners Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski confirmed that Julian Cihi will voice the Katayanagi Twins (Kyle and Ken).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows as Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated as Scott takes Ramona Flowers, her evil exes and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.

Voices for the anima series include Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was created for television by executive producers and co-showrunners O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright serves as executive producer alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall and Eunyoung Choi. Animation house Science SARU and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce for Netflix.

See image stills from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in the photos posted below.

(L-R) Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers and Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

(L-R) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

(L-R) Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, Julian Cihi as Kyle Katayanagi and Ken Katayanagi in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Brie Larson as Envy Adams in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Allison Pill as Kim Pine in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix

Anna Kendrick as Stacy Pilgrim in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix