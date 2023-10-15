Netflix is planning to open two permanent locations in the US by 2025.

Fans will be able to eat, drink, and shop at stores based on its most popular shows, Bloomberg reported.

It’s part of a push by Netflix to help engage and retain subscribers.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







Netflix is planning to open its first permanent retail locations by 2025.

Two “Netflix House” venues are in the works for the US with others to follow, its consumer products chief, Josh Simon, told Bloomberg.

Netflix Houses will be a mix of entertainment and retail experiences, where customers can eat, drink, and buy merchandise.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Simon said.

Rotating installations and ticketed events will be also be on offer, in what appears to be Netflix’s attempt to emulate the theme-park success of companies such as Disney and NBC Universal, media analysts told NPR.

Netflix is viewing the move as more of a marketing tool than a source of revenue, according to Bloomberg.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience opened in New York this year.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images





Since Simon joined Netflix in 2020, he’s overseen more than 40 pop-up stores, restaurants, and audience experiences in cities around the world.

This spring “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience”, an event based on “Bridgerton” featuring actors, live music, and dancing toured 10 US cities. It’s also tried out pop-up stores selling “Stranger Things” items in cities such as Las Vegas, per Bloomberg.

The pivot to live experiences comes as Netflix tries to maintain subscription growth amid price rises. The company told investors in July “we have more work to do to reaccelerate our growth.”

It introduced a cheaper advertising-supported tier this year, as well as a crackdown on password-sharing.

Subscription totals have rebounded since early 2022 when millions ditched the streaming service, to stand at just over 238 million.

Further details about the locations of Netflix Houses are yet to be announced.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.