As Taylor Swift’s concert film The Eras Tour Movie is drawing crowds in theaters, fans want to know if they can watch it on Netflix or access it on demand on other streaming platforms.

The Eras Tour movie is currently playing in AMC theaters across the United States, and on Friday, October 14, 2023, it was released a day earlier than it was originally scheduled due to “unprecedented” ticket demand. Taylor Swift‘s fans can also grab exciting Eras-themed merch at the screening venues.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Is Netflix streaming The Eras Tour movie?

No, The Eras Tour movie isn’t streaming on Netflix. The concert film is only screened in theaters across the United States.

Taylor has dedicated an official website to her concert film, where you can find tickets for different screenings.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see at least four shows screened in theaters for the next four weeks and The Eras Tour movie will also be screened on Halloween night on October 31, 2023.

While Taylor’s previous film and documentary credits like Miss Americana and Reputation Tour were made available on streaming platforms, it isn’t known if the latest concert film will be accessible on demand in the future.

AMC has exciting Eras-themed merch

Maybe stepping out to watch Taylor’s concert isn’t so bad for homebodies after all, because AMC theaters have Eras-themed merch you wouldn’t want to miss.

AMC is giving away free official mini-posters at The Eras Tour movie screening until the “ample” supplies last. You can also purchase collectible popcorn buckets and reusable cups for the below-given price:

How long is Taylor Swift’s concert film?

The runtime of the Eras Tour movie is 2 hours and 48 minutes.

The film is a combination of the singer’s interview, fan footages, rehearsal bloopers, concert shows, and an extensive song list spanning across Taylor’s different eras among other things.

Tickets to The Eras Tour concert movie are available on AMC’s official ticketing platform as well.