It’s a quiet month on Netflix in January, but the streamer still has some good stuff lined up for the new year, including an interesting documentary about the Centra Tech cryptocurrency scam. Bitconned arrives on the first of the month alongside Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, which sees an ex-soldier called Maya witness her husband’s murder on a nanny cam. The crime then leads her down a deadly path where she uncovers a deadly conspiracy.

Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy will also debut his first film as writer and director with Good Grief on Netflix this month. The movie follows Levy’s character Marc as he does some soul-searching after the death of his husband.

Kevin Hart has a new movie called Lift hitting the platform this month, too. He plays the leader of a heist crew looking to rob $500 million in gold from a passenger plane while it’s in the air. January also sees the return of Queer Eye for its eighth season – sadly Bobby’s last, now that he’s decided to move on from the show. The final installment of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe series will also drop on the 25th.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.