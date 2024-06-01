New on Netflix: June 2024
100 Days to Indy: Season 2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Supacell (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Whirlwind (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FAMILY
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil’s Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How to Rob a Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Paris (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Basma (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
