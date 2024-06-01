New on Netflix: June 2024

100 Days to Indy: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Supacell (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Whirlwind (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) — NETFLIX FAMILY

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil’s Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Rob a Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Paris (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Basma (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES