Netflix has already provided us with plenty of new original shows and films to get stuck into this year, from Baby Reindeer and One Day to Scoop and 3 Body Problem.

And as the summer months are finally upon us, a whole new batch of goodies are about to drop on the streaming service this June.

Whether you’re going to be diving straight back into Bridgerton when the second half of season three drops, or are perhaps on the lookout for something new, you’ll be spoilt for choice this month.

Here are our top picks to stream on Netflix in the next few weeks…

Under Paris (Wednesday 5 June)

Tell me more: If there’s one thing we’ve learned from films like The Meg and Sharknado, it’s that a shark-based blockbuster is always a recipe for a good time.

Bérénice Bejo (A Knight’s Tale) stars in this French language action-horror about a scientist who comes face-to-face with a razor-toothed beast swimming deep in Paris’ famous river Seine.

Netflix says: “In order to save Paris from an international bloodbath, a grieving scientist is forced to face her tragic past when a giant shark appears in the Seine.”

How To Rob A Bank (Wednesday 5 June)

Tell me more: This new documentary tells the unbelievable true story of Scott Scurlock, the man behind at least 19 bank robberies who evaded capture with the help of makeup and disguises, earning him the nickname “The Hollywood Bandit”.

Netflix says: “In this true-crime documentary, a charismatic rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented string of bank robberies straight out of the movies.”

Hit Man (Friday 7 June)

Tell me more: Following on from his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, Hollywood’s new leading man Glen Powell is back with his latest anticipated starring role in Richard Linklater’s new action-comedy, in which he plays a fake hitman who ends up falling for a prospective client.

Netflix says: “A mild-mannered professor moonlighting as a fake hit man in police stings ignites a chain reaction of trouble when he falls for a potential client.”

Mysteries Of The Terracotta Warriors (Wednesday 12 June)

Tell me more: For all the history buffs out there, the accidental unearthing of the Chinese Terracotta Warriors remains one of the most fascinating archeological discoveries of all time.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as this new documentary dives deeper into the story behind the remarkable collection.

Netflix says: “Thousands of terracotta warriors guarded the first Chinese emperor’s tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and reenactments.”

Bridgerton (Thursday 13 June)

Tell me more: If you haven’t been able to stop thinking about that carriage scene cliffhanger, don’t worry, the wait is very nearly over.

After finally professing their feelings for one another, Colin left Penelope with a very important question: “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?”

Netflix says: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Tuesday 18 June)

Tell me more: This new documentary celebrates the pioneers of queer stand up comedy – including Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard and Rosie O’Donnell – and explores how they “taught America to stop being scared of us by making jokes”.

Netflix says: “Explore the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy in this funny and heartfelt documentary featuring personal stories from an all-star roster of performers.”

Black Barbie (Wednesday 19 June)

Tell me more: We’re only just coming through the other side of the Barbie-mania that dominated the past year in cinema, but this new Shondaland-produced documentary revisits the lesser told story of the women who were responsible for the Black Barbie doll debut in 1980.

Netflix says: “Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.”

Trigger Warning (Friday June 21)

Tell me more: In need of a solid action fix this month? Jessica Alba stars as a highly skilled special forces agent in this Netflix original thriller, in which she clashes with a violent gang after taking over her father’s bar in the aftermath of his mysterious death.

Netflix says: “A Special Forces commando uncovers a dangerous conspiracy when she returns to her hometown looking for answers into her beloved father’s death.”

A Family Affair (Friday 28 June)

Tell me more: The only thing you need to know about this sparkling new rom-com is that Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron play romantic interests.

From the producers of Anyone But You, it also stars Joey King as the daughter who gets caught in the middle of her mum and boss’ unexpected new romance.

Netflix says: “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.”

Supacell (Release date TBC)

Tell me more: If you’re a fan of London-set dystopia sci-fis like Attack The Block, The Kitchen and Misfits, Blue Story creator Rapman’s new Peckham-based series sounds like one for you.

While it initially starts out as a sweet romance, the premise is turned on its head when a group of regular guys discover that they all have super powers.