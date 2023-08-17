We are reaching the end of an era. Netflix’s mail-order DVD rental service, which turned the company into a massive force in Hollywood and paved the way for their streaming service business, is coming to a close. That being said, it’ll end with a pretty cool promo, so… there’s that. Their shift over to streaming giant is nearly complete. The service will completely phase out its physical media delivery service on September 29. As a bit of a going-away gift, they’re mailing out up to ten extra DVDs to their longtime (and now final) mail customers.

An email was sent out to subscribers to let them know about the promo, but it only applies if you opt-in before August 29. The email reads as follows.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season. We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let’s have some fun for our finale!” Supplies are limited, and the final date for deliveries overall is hard-capped at September 29. If there are any must-see films you have saved, it might be a good time to take advantage.

A TV emblazoned with the Netflix logo Netflix

READ MORE: The Worst Netflix Blockbusters Ever

Usually, subscribers to the DVD-by-mail service were limited to three discs at a time. A new one would be shipped out each time a customer returned one of their borrowed discs to Netflix. The subscription was also a little bit more expensive than streaming, coming in at $19.99 per month. These days, it was not a massive part of Netflix’s business. A few decades ago, though, it was the service that essentially put the entire video store industry out of business.

While recent moves taken by Netflix haven’t really pleased everyone, this is at least a fun gesture on their part.

[H/T Collider]