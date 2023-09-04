Netflix has unveiled a swathe of South African content including the first feature from Mandla Dube’s high-profile talent deal and a rom-com titled Soweto Love Story.

During a See What’s Next panel at Mip Africa today, the streamer reiterated a commitment to the nation and talked up a wealth of recently-struck partnerships, with Netflix Middle East and Africa content boss Ben Amadasun saying the investments will “enable us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members [subscribers] around the world.”

Leading the slate is Heart of the Hunter, the first fruits of Netflix’s three-picture deal with South African Silverton Siege filmmaker Dube, which will launch next year. The feature is described as a twisty spy thriller based on the novel by Deon Meyer. Netflix revealed its Dube tie-up last year at an event in Johannesburg, while it also has deals in place with the likes of Mo Abudu and her Ebonylife Studios and director Kunle Afolayan.

Also launching next year is Soweto Love Story, a rom-com set in the heart of Johannesburg’s famous township.

Meanwhile, YA series Miseducation will drop on Netflix in a fortnight and follows a young, self-absorbed, first-year varsity student who finds herself on the canceled list after the police raid her house and seize her family’s assets because of her mother, while YOH’ Christmas is Netflix Africa’s first show about the holiday season.

Amadasun also unveiled new seasons of Blood & Water, Savage Beauty and Young, Famous & African along with talking up previously-announced feature Kandasamys: The Baby.

He detailed the Dube deal and pointed to other local partnerships including a multi-title book adaptation tie-up with Akin Omotoso and Ochre Media, a deal with director Donovan Marsh and a multi-title partnership with Gambit Films, amongst others.

“We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers,” added Amadasun.