Netflix’s is getting in on Oppenheimer fever by ordering a doc about Albert Einstein’s complex relationship with Hitler, Germany and the devastating aftermath of the atomic bomb in Japan.

Einstein and the Bomb will mix Archie with dramatization and explore key moments in science genius Einstein’s let, and how his work change history’s course. Everything he says in the film is taken from words he said or wrote.

BBC Studios is producing, with James Van Der Pool and Andrew Cohen the EPs and Anthony Philipson the director.

Also new is the John Boyega-narrated World War II: From the Frontlines is billed as a “moving and innovative six-part documentary series” that uses restored, “spectacular and rare WW2 footage, much of it shot by the soldiers themselves,” to create an immersive cinematic experience.

The 72 Films series will launch later this year. 72 bosses David Glover and Mark Raphael are EPs and Rob Coldstream is Series Director.

Netflix has also ordered another Jack Whitehall-fronted doc series. The four-part Fatherhood With My Father will follow him na this his father Michael on a path of discovery and adventure ahead of Jack’s impending fatherhood. Jackpot Productions is producing, with Jack Whitehall among the EPs.

The UK-commissioned shows were unveiled today at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where VP, Content for Netflix UK Anne Mensah took to the stage with commissioners Kate Townsend, Sam Crack, Mona Qureshi and Adam Hawkins.

Mensah addressed the commissioning slowdown that has hit the UK market this year in the face of shifting streamer economics and a tough global ad market. She pointed to the “consistency” Netflix had shown in the country by investing an annual $1.5BN on content over recent years, and added the streamer had been “steady” in its approach.

“When I say we’re ‘steady state,’ we are, but that doesn’t mean we’re not completely aware of the economy we’re in. We can [only] try to be open and accessible and consistent in our approach and flexible in our deal making,” she said.

“It’s about recognizing we are nothing without the people in this room. Being consistent and having proper roots in the community is what we are trying to do.”

Mensah was quizzed on Netflix UK’s scripted output going forwards with The Crown, Top Boy and Sex Education all coming to an end after their upcoming seasons.

“We’ve got the best team and we’re working with the best people, so what’s not to like?” she said. “We’re working on the back of these incredible shows but the future is even stronger. That’s the best position we could be in. I don’t want to oversell it but I’m so excited.”

Scripted Commissioner Qureshi pointed to upcoming shows such as One Day, Heartstopper, Eric, Black Doves and The Gentleman as proof of the strength of the slate.