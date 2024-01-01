Adeel Akhtar as Sami Kierce

Utopia, Four Lions, Les Misérables, Enola Holmes and Sherwood actor Adeel Akhtar totally steals the show as Fool Me Once’s detective Sami Kierce. A troubled man with a traumatic past and a serious medical condition he’s trying to hide from his colleagues, Kierce is tasked with investigating Joe Burkett and Claire Walker’s murders.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

This is the third Harlan Coben UK thriller for Richard Armitage now, after he starred in The Stranger and Stay Close – and played different characters in each (think of it as a Richard Armitage/Harlan Coben anthology series). The star of The Hobbit films, Hannibal and the BBC’s Robin Hood plays Joe Burkett in this one, the wealthy son of a vast dynasty with fingers in all kinds of pies.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

UK national treasure Joanna Lumley needs no introduction. She’s Purdey in The New Avengers, Sapphire in Sapphire and Steel, Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous and well, she’s Joanna Lumley isn’t she? Here, Lumley plays don’t-mess Burkett family matriarch Judith, a posh psychiatric specialist, the mother of the five Burkett siblings, and a bit of a closed book.

Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier

You’ll recognise Emmett J. Scanlan from Misfits, Derry Girls, In the Flesh, Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London and recently, crime thriller Kin. Here, he plays Shane Tessier, a military police officer and former comrade turned right-hand-man of Michelle Keegan’s Maya Stern.

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGregor

Fetscher is a familiar face from Channel 4/AMC AI sci-fi Humans, as well as Russell T Davies’ dystopian family drama Years and Years, and more recently Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack and Apple TV+’s sci-fi epic Foundation. In Fool Me Once, he plays police detective Marty, the goofy youngster assigned to pair up with Adeel Akhtar’s long-suffering Sami Kierce.

Laurie Kynaston as Corey Rudzinski

Recently, actor Laurie Kynaston has starred in Paramount drama The Doll Factory, as well as an episode of Prime Video’s big-budget adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman in 2022. You might have seen him in The Man Who Fell to Earth TV series, as Philip in Derry Girls, or as Jimmy in the BBC’s brilliant adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life. Here, he plays the mysterious “Corey the Whistle”.