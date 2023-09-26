Or at least it would have been if it weren’t for one brilliant scene in the beginning of episode 2.

The opening minutes of Murdaugh Murders‘ second episode “Alex’s Alibi” pick up with a grim example of how the public’s fascination with true crime can lead to some less than classy behavior. On March 16, 2023, two years after Paul and Maggie’s murder, Netflix’s cameras are present at the Liberty Auction House in Pembroke, Georgia where Murdaugh case “fans” bid on all manner of items from the family’s household.

Augmented with TikTok footage from users @wendymobley498, @storkrn1, and @danielcraigh820, Murdaugh Murders watches as the crowd of over 700 people places their bids on artifacts like Maggie’s dishes, bicycle, and turtle shell lamps (which are admittedly pretty great). One Murdaugh enthusiast named Dawn Martin even purchases a Murdaugh family vacuum with a bag still intact that she’s excited to dig through.

Murdaugh Murders doesn’t explicitly pass judgment on any of the folks gathered at Liberty Auction House (aside from snitch tagging those TikTok accounts) but it doesn’t really need to to get the point across. It’s a bit gross. Benign in the grand scheme of things, maybe, but gross all the same.

The concept of “true crime souvenirs” is nowhere near a recent phenomenon. As far back as the 1600s, revelers in the macabre would gather at public executions with the hope of getting to bring a piece of the gallows home with them. Items belonging to 1950s body snatcher Ed Gein were put up for auction in 2015. You can literally buy Jeffrey Dahmer’s urn right now (please don’t).

Still, as is often does, the existence of the internet makes this timeless practice feel even more insidious than it already is. It’s one thing to acquire true crime relics. It’s another thing entirely to do so with the support, adulation, and attention of millions of social media users. Presenting that reality in such a stark light is Murdaugh Murders season 2’s finest moment.