Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming Squid Game reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, in which 465 people will compete to win a prize of $4.65 million.

Contestants will take part in a series of games inspired by the show, and like the series, competitors will be eliminated each round until one person claims the top prize. On the original show, people die in gruesome fashion, but the competition series has much lower stakes. “The worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said. Here’s the trailer:

In January, medics were called to the set of Squid Game: The Challenge after several contestants claimed they’d suffered severe injuries due to competing in cold temperatures. In a statement, Netflix acknowledged that it was “very cold” on set, but said participants were prepared and reports of “serious injury” are false.

There will be 10 episodes in the series, which debuts on November 22. Squid Game the show is intended to be a critique of struggling under the weight and pressure of capitalism, so the fact that it’s now becoming a real event is rubbing some people the wrong way.

As for Squid Game the main show, Season 2 does not have a release date or any other details as of yet. Season 1 ended in a dramatic fashion and cliffhanger, and while the show doesn’t necessarily need a second season, it was such a massive hit that it’s no surprise to learn the show is coming back.