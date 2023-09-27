In Netflix’s latest documentary series, Wrestlers, viewers are introduced to a number of professional wrestlers plying their trade on the independent scene. Some are comfortable with the level of success they’ve achieved performing for local audiences, while others dream of taking their next big step.

One of those hoping to use the show’s platform to reach the next level is “HollyHood” Haley J, a standout female wrestler on the show who is one of the primary stars of Ohio Valley Wrestling, the independent promotion at the center of the show. During the series, she makes it clear that OVW is one step in her journey, while she also gathers experience with other groups like Women of Wrestling.

Now, with the show out there in the world, Haley J has a vision for her future that includes ending up as a WWE Superstar.

“WWE has got all the history–it’s got everything,” she told GameSpot. “It’s the biggest stage that we can go to. So it’ll always be number one until I get it.”

While Haley is quick to note she’d also love to work for WWE’s primary competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW), she already has a main event-level storyline in mind for WWE.

“I want to go with Charlotte Flair because she’s a second-generation superstar,” Haley said of the 16-time WWE Women’s Champion and daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair. “And our stories are very similar but very different. For example, her dad–everyone knew who she was because of her dad. I’m kind of the opposite. I’m [a] second generation [wrestler], but the indies knew my mom. She never really made it big time, so I couldn’t really use her name [to] get myself out there as much. So I feel like I did that without the second-generation blessings that a lot of others get. So I just think it’d be a great story. I could tell that story.”

Interestingly, shortly after the debut of Wrestlers on Netflix, it was reported that Haley J was to receive a WWE tryout. However, it was later reported that her tryout was postponed. A new tryout date has not been announced.

Wherever she ends up, whether it’s with WWE or AEW–or even if she remains the reigning Women’s Champion of Ohio Valley Wrestling–Haley is beyond content seeing the rest of the world catch up with what she already knew.

“I’ve always said that I was a superstar and I was just kind of waiting on people to catch up to that,” she said. “I believed in myself for a long time. But now that it’s actually happening, it’s kind of crazy because my followers and stuff are going up by the 1000s. And obviously, I wasn’t that big of a superstar because it wasn’t happening like that [before]. But my mentality definitely hasn’t changed. I still feel like I know my worth. And I know my value and I feel good. I feel like it’s my time to shine.”

You can watch the entire first season of Wrestlers on Netflix now.