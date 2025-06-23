In a major step toward historical justice, the Netherlands has returned 119 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria—more than a century after British forces plundered them during the 1897 invasion of the Benin Kingdom. These intricate metal and ivory artefacts, dating from the 16th to 18th centuries, are deeply symbolic of the cultural soul of the Edo people. At a ceremony in Lagos, where the artefacts were officially handed over, Nigeria’s museum director, Olugbile Holloway, called for global respect and dignity. Four sculptures will stay on display in Lagos, while the rest will be handed over to Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin. With Germany also pledging to return over 1,000 pieces, this development marks a growing wave of restitution as Africa reclaims its stolen cultural heritage.

Aljazeera