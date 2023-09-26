Sarina Wiegman leads her England Women team out on Tuesday evening to face her own home nation, with the Lionesses facing Netherlands in their second Women’s Nations League fixture.
Last time out as the competition got underway for the first time in the women’s game, England triumphed over Scotland but it was hard work indeed – while Netherlands suffered a late defeat at the hands of their own near neighbours, Belgium. All four nations are in Group A1.
There's not just relegation and the finals at stake either; a couple of berths at the 2024 Olympics in Paris are also on the line, for the two countries who reach the Nations League final. Top spot in the group, then, is of massive importance to those with medal ambitions – potentially including Team GB. Follow all the latest action from Netherlands vs England below
42’ – Netherlands 1-0 England
Woodwork! Daly almost equalises out of nothing. A cross from the right isn’t dealt with, Toone keeps it alive and the ball is volleyed goalward by Daly – but onto the post instead of inside it. The closest England have come to a goal tonight, by a distance.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:44
38’ – Netherlands 1-0 England
Great skill from Pelova to evade Daly and burst past her down the right wing – Daly tugs her back, trips her up and is booked.
Netherlands well on top right now and deservedly a goal ahead.
Wiegman needs to get her team in at the break and reorganise matters somewhat – without conceding another, needless to say. Scotland did score right on the stroke of half-time last time out, but the Lionesses were two goals ahead at the time.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:40
GOAL! 34’ – Netherlands 1-0 England
It has been coming, but it’s controversial when it arrives!
Stanway is closed down just outside the box and the ricocheted ball flies straight to Van de Donk on the penalty spot; she looks offside but keeps her composure, tees up Lieke Martens and she curls a beauty over the last defender and into the top corner.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:37
32’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
Jess Carter’s turn to come across and make a good block interception now, as the Dutch threaten down their left.
Probably worth noting the hosts have five players in their squad who have over 20 international goals to their name – England have none at this stage.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:36
27’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
There’s definitely some work to do here from England to keep more possession and create anything of note in the attacking third, but we can certainly say this has been half an hour (almost) of decent defensive resilience and organisation.
Mary Earps has been called upon to make one save of real note but otherwise the back three, or five at times, have been excellent for the most part.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:34
22’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
Jill Roord drives forward from midfield and strikes one at goal from 20 yards – the Man City player doesn’t quite catch it right and although Earps fumbles the stop, it’s a routine one and easily recoverable at the second attempt.
Another WSL player, Pelova, then winds infield and curls straight at Earps with her left foot – no big threat on goal this time but more evidence of the hosts being on the front foot.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:24
18’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
Netherlands fairly bold in their approach play, lacking the final pass at present but certainly committing numbers into the box.
England by contrast slow to get players forward but comfortable in more probing build-up, particularly down the flanks. How much Daly and Bronze can get forward from wing-back will be crucial in their hopes of good delivery and – as shown against Scotland – offering an extra attacking threat too.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:23
14’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
Lineth Beerensteyn goes racing through the centre looking to get on the end of one of those long balls, but can’t reach this one. Mary Earps out to the edge of her area to claim it.
Van de Donk has a bit of a shout at the ref after she feels she’s fouled but the Dutch still have it and it’s play on.
Russo leads an England counter, but there’s nobody with her and the Lionesses are patient, going back to go forward again.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:15
10’ – Netherlands 0-0 England
Russo gets down the left flank for the first time and delivers a deep cross but England can’t get bodies forward to make the most of it. Netherlands happy to soak up a bit of pressure and then go direct when they need to.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:12
6’- Netherlands 0-0 England
Plenty of pressure on that Lionesses back three in the opening stages. Stanway having to get through plenty of work to protect them and try to start play from deep for England.
Karl Matchett26 September 2023 19:10