Sarina Wiegman leads her England Women team out on Tuesday evening to face her own home nation, with the Lionesses facing Netherlands in their second Women’s Nations League fixture.

Last time out as the competition got underway for the first time in the women’s game, England triumphed over Scotland but it was hard work indeed – while Netherlands suffered a late defeat at the hands of their own near neighbours, Belgium. All four nations are in Group A1.

There’s not just relegation and the finals at stake either; a couple of berths at the 2024 Olympics in Paris are also on the line, for the two countries who reach the Nations League final. Top spot in the group, then, is of massive importance to those with medal ambitions – potentially including Team GB. Follow all the latest action from Netherlands vs England below and get the latest football odds and tips here.