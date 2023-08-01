NetherRealm Studios has released a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer focused on the Keepers of Time and Geras, a Mortal Kombat 11 debut character returning as a playable fighter.

The Mortal Kombat studio has released a steady flow of trailers and gameplay since its MK1 reveal back in May, and that continued over the weekend with a new showcase on the Keepers of Time faction and sand-wielding warrior Geras. In it, we get new looks at Liu Kang, including a new fatality for him, and Geras.

You can check out the MK1 Keepers of Time trailer for yourself below:

Over the weekend, MK1 director Ed Boon tweeted an image with what many think might be a new character debuting in the game. Boon writes, “New phone. Who dis?” and circles the unknown character, leading many to believe it’s a tease of a new fighter.

Editor’s Note: This story previously stated that two new Mortal Kombat 1 trailers were released over the weekend and linked to a Geras trailer for Mortal Kombat 11. It has been updated to reflect that only one trailer was released – the Keepers of Time trailer – which reveals Geras as a playable fighter.